Dr. Peter Rutherford is the chief executive officer of Confluence Health.
I wanted to provide our community members an update on a very important bill that state legislators are considering in this session. House Bill 1868 would impose government-mandated nurse staffing levels over the next several years at all hospitals across the state.
The proposed law would require every hospital to adopt the same rigid, one-size-fits-all ratios of nurses to patients at all times regardless of a hospital’s size, location, or defined patient acuity.
Amid COVID-19 surges, deferred health care impacts, and a mental health crisis, local Washington residents face a precarious health care delivery situation never seen before.
Now is not the time for the Legislature to make it harder for hospitals to meet the needs of patients.
While this trend of insufficient staff started pre-COVID, the last two years have seen a dramatic worsening of the situation. People frequently ask, “why not just hire more nurses?” In a short, we would if we could — there is a statewide shortage of nurses available to work.
As a specific example, Central Washington Hospital (CWH) is licensed to care for 176 patients at any given time. This requires 519 registered nurse FTEs and 125 certified nursing assistant (CNA) FTEs to provide care 24 hours a day/365 days a year.
Currently, we have openings for 144 nurses and 65 CNAs. While many of these open positions are filled with temporary staff (traveling nurses and CNAs,) the temporary staffing availability and quality is variable.
In addition, the number of patients needing care on any given day continuously fluctuates along with their level of illness and care needs.
The current proposed legislation would take all of these complex variables — staff availability and skills, patient volume, patient degree of illness — and put them into ratio required staffing models.
Furthermore, it addresses the number of hours that nurses and techs can be on call, available to work, in a pay period.
This would jeopardize some of our specialty services.
Given our current staffing levels, we would be forced to reduce the number of beds we can operate if this bill were to pass. We predict we would be forced to reduce the services we offer as well.
If this bill were to pass, we would have to pay fines or reduce inpatient and outpatient services. Paying fines is not a sustainable business model.
What services would be reduced?
That is a very painful thought to consider. Emergency services and obstetrics are of primary importance, but the scope of most everything else would have to be considered — surgical care, cardiac and stroke care, cancer care.
We believe that investing in nursing education will be the key to solving this shortage. Washington has a long-standing history of underfunding health care worker education, and our four-county region has had the lowest number of registered nurses with 843/100,000 citizens compared to a statewide average of 963/100,000.
This will take time to correct.
Regionally, we are working closely with Wenatchee Valley College and Big Bend Community College to increase class sizes, but this requires each organization to find, hire, and train additional staff.
Confluence Health is currently committed to providing funding toward education, and a request is currently being considered by the Legislature for increased funding for nursing education.
In closing, it is important to note, California passed a similar ratio bill in 2004. Since that time, inpatient quality metrics are not better than Washington state today. Additionally, California has the greatest nursing shortage despite paying the highest average hourly wage.
In conclusion, I would like you to take a few messages to heart:
- Healthcare delivery is complex with variables of staff availability and skills, number of patients to be cared for and severity of the illness.
- The need to increase our pipeline of nurses by increasing the number of graduates is critical.
- Legislative ratios and staff schedules do not help and will likely hinder the availability of care locally and statewide.
Now is the time for you to review the information, research the impact of this bill, and let your elected officials know where you stand. You would be speaking on behalf of protecting patient safety and access.
We are proud to serve our patients in North Central Washington.
