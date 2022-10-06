Working together to achieve a common goal seems to create more impressive achievements.

I was reminded of that recently when Mark Kulaas gave me a tour of the Rotary Park Peace Pole project on Western Avenue in Wenatchee. Kulaas and Ken Robertson are co-chairing the project that involves three Rotary clubs in the valley. A public dedication of the project will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?