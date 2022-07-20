The city of Wenatchee is on the cusp of a radical transformation with three major developments on the edges of downtown that could collectively cost $300 million in an eight-block area.
While the level of investment is staggering, the physical changes to the downtown will be no less dramatic if these plans come to fruition. Massive changs bring tremendous opportunities and also significant risks unless we are prepared for those changes. We need to understand how these changes will impact the rest of downtown and think through the best way to create a thriving downtown as things change.
It was in that spirit that three building owners who have been effective civic leaders — Todd Kiesz, Rory Turner and Bart Clennon — met with Wenatchee City Council recently to propose that a study team be formed to rapidly study how to take best advantage of the opportunities and mitigate potential challenges.
“The question is, are we ready” for these changes, Turner told the council.
The projects he’s referring to are the Riverfront Village Project, a planned 454-unit, five-building multifamily project on the Lineage properties south of Fifth Street, the Chelan County PUD headquarters redevelopment across the railroad tracks Riverfront Village, and the planned 216-unit “Majestic” apartment complex on the block south of Centennial Park between Yakima and Kittitas streets.
Columbia Street, which is lined by warehouses that are part of the Lineage properties, has no contiguous sidewalk and minimal lighting, Turner noted. The city and downtown building owners need to be thinking about how to create the best downtown environment.
“This is one of the best opportunities that we’ve seen in a lot of years — it’s a watershed moment,” said Turner.
Planning after the fact would be a terrible mistake with so much at risk in terms of keeping downtown Wenatchee viable and healthy. Time is of the essence because the wheels are already in motion on these projects. We need to do our best to see that the community is happy with the result.
There are many questions to be considered, such as: How can we improve the walkability of the downtown area? How can we enhance public safety? Are there ways to improve the flow of traffic? How can we keep pedestrians safe? Are there infrastructure projects that the city can launch to be prepared for this transformation?
Kiesz, who owns property downtown including the historic Fuller-Quigg building on Palouse Street said the group wants to help the city figure out the best way forward.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said the community is fortunate to have a thriving downtown and “the more we can do to make it be a central part of our region, the better off we’re going to be.”
A study group has been formed and will look for a consultant to analyze the situation.
With all of the changes that are happening in the valley, we need to do our very best to foster as much collaboration as possible in solving challenges that confront us.
When Kuntz took over as mayor, the city was nearly insolvent because of the near bankruptcy of the Town Toyota Center. Together, civic leaders cured the default on bond anticipation notes, which led to a financially solvent events center and a city that is now financially healthy.
Creating a vital downtown in the midst of a massive transformation is a new challenge. We need to be ready to take advantage of opportunities and mitigate risks.
The study team needs to work quickly to identify a qualified consultant that can help figure out the critical issues that must be prioritized during this time of transformation. Time is of the essence and we’ll need to move with speed but not haste to see how best to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.