One of the important civic endeavors this time of year is the Les Schwab Toy Drive. It's a collaborative community effort that is getting toys for kids and delivering them to key nonprofit organizations like Serve Wenatchee Valley, Women’s Resource Center’s Bruce Transitional Housing, Chelan-Douglas CASA, Cashmere Cares, Children’s Home Society, SAGE Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, among others.
The effort started about six years ago serving perhaps a few dozen kids and has grown exponentially because of the collaborative approach that the nonprofit has adopted. There is no paid staff — everyone is donating their time.
The managers of both Les Schwab stores — Mike McCarty in Wenatchee and Kirk Moser in East Wenatchee — together with their wives put in countless hours during what is for their stores the busiest time of the year getting toys collected and distributed.
With the economic challenges of the Covid-19 situation, the need is going to be even greater this season, with more parents out of work and looking for ways to help their kids have a fulfilling Christmas, said Brent Rhodes of KKRV radio, who helped found the project.
Sue Baker, the retired head of Chelan-Douglas CASA, said the local organizations depend upon this collective toy drive to help kids in need.
“I am concerned, as many are, that the loss of jobs and the Covid fear will decrease the amount of toys available for our community’s kids,” Baker told me. Knowing that there is a greater need this year than ever before, I am confident that our community will step up and find a way to meet those needs.
The nonprofit has done a wonderful job of meeting the needs of the community. They distribute the toys based upon the total number of kids each organization serves, which creates an equitable distribution. The past few years, they have distributed between 1,300 and 1,400 toys to the various organizations that are served.
Rhodes described the amazing experience of witnessing how Serve Wenatchee Valley handles the toy distribution during one of the first few years. Parents had the opportunity to pick out gifts for their kids and then proceeded to another room to wrap the presents. Creating a shopping type of experience creates a sense of dignity which is so important when people are struggling to make ends meet.
Let’s face it, many more people could be in that very situation of having no money for Christmas these days through no fault of their own.
This Saturday, there will be a big toy collection effort in the parking lot at Hooked on Toys from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Firefighters from Chelan and Douglas counties will be bringing contributions of toys and funds to help with the effort.
So, for those of us who have some extra resources this year, perhaps we can dig deeper and make sure that we help meet the need of families who are struggling. That mindset is something that our valley is known for.
Rhodes also mentioned that 100 percent of the toys and funds donated are used locally to meet the needs of families. For more information about this nonprofit, check out LStoydrive.org.
“Our goal from the very beginning was to be the biggest toy drive in the Wenatchee area, and we've worked very hard to grow it each year,” said Rhodes. “The toy drive really is the definition of a community effort,” he added.
Rhodes shared with me that working on the Les Schwab Toy Drive inspired he and his wife to become foster parents in our valley, a role that he has found “tough and rewarding.” Isn’t that the way contributions to others tend to work. Our hearts open and we discover the joy of giving. Let’s help make the Les Schwab Toy Drive exceed all expectations this year.