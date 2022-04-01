At a recent Lake Chelan Rotary Club meeting, passionate community builder and real estate agent Guy Evans floated a voluntary approach that individuals could use to help make housing more affordable and attainable in their communities.
Evans’ idea, which he said is based on an approach that is working in the community of Seaview on the Olympic Peninsula, involves homeowners voluntarily putting in place a deed restriction that, when a property is sold, 1% of the proceeds is donated to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust, a nonprofit community land trust that is working to make housing affordable and attainable in the valley.
Evans is encouraging fellow Rotary members to take that action and lead the way for others to follow in the community. There is a lot to love about this idea. For a $500,000 home, a 1% deed restriction would generate a $5,000 donation to an organization that is working feverishly to make sure that nurses, teachers, physical therapists and other middle-income earners in the community will be better able to stay in the community in which they work. Every time the property sells, the nonprofit would get the 1% donation from the seller. This wouldn’t be a burden on buyers or sellers.
The reality is that our entire region is in a housing crisis. Housing prices are skyrocketing and places to purchase for middle-income buyers and below are few and far between.
For those of us who care about having a healthy community, this situation is troubling on a number of fronts. Employers are understandably worried because it’s hard to recruit and retain good employees when housing is tight and hyper competitive. Young people who are trying to buy their first home are hard pressed to compete with the full price-plus cash offers for properties.
During the Rotary meeting, Evans shared the sobering details of the Chelan housing market — which is being matched in communities across the region. The median residential sale price, which was about $250,000 in 2012, has nearly tripled to $750,000 in 2022. The basic rule of thumb is that to afford a $750,000 house, a family would need an income of $150,000 annually. The median income in Chelan, by contrast, is around $60,000, Evans said, which translates to being able to purchase a home in the $300,000 range. Unfortunately, there are only a few homes for sale in that price range. The hot real estate market has bid prices up, even for marginal properties.
A few years ago, Chelan leaders got together and started the Chelan Valley Housing Trust to create permanently affordable housing. Under that model, which is being successfully used in various other communities, the community owns the land the homeowner purchases the home.
In 2019, the housing trust broke ground on its Emerson Heights development and they are currently working on a 45-unit, mixed income development called Chelan River Heights.
Those are positive developments but we’re going to need to find ways to do more if we want to maintain communities in which the people who work there can afford to live there.
It is tempting, when faced with overwhelming challenges like housing that is attainable for middle income and lower income individuals, to throw up our hands and give up. But we need to fight for having communities that cater to more than just the wealthy. Healthy communities have all kinds of folks.
I think Evans has a great idea. A number of Rotarians have indicated they support the idea and would consider putting deed restrictions on their property. That’s what I call enlightened leadership. In the words of Teddy Roosevelt, “Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.”
Giving up and letting vagaries of the market eviscerate the ability of middle-income families to live in our communities would be a horrible idea. It is imperative that we find every single tool possible to help make things better.
Doing what seems impossible is part of the DNA of our communities.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.