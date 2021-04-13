I cannot think of a more important or serious challenge than affordable housing in our communities. That’s not just low-income housing, but housing that is affordable for middle income families.
There are some programs already in place in the valley but we are going to have to do much more if we want the valley to be affordable for working residents. Those who are paying attention to the local housing market know that the average home price in the Wenatchee Valley is around $380,000 and climbing.
Housing was identified by local citizens in the Our Valley Our Future effort as a significant challenge. Major businesses from Pacific Aerospace and Electronics to Confluence Health have raised the alarm that they are having difficulty attracting talent to the valley because of the cost of living here.
One encouraging new development is that Serve Wenatchee Valley has launched an effort to develop permanent affordable housing by creating the Common Ground Community Housing Trust.
This effort is based on a proven concept in which a nonprofit owns the land and the homeowner owns the structure, which creates permanent affordability for these properties. Upper Valley MEND in Leavenworth has a successful program of this type, as does the Methow Valley. The Chelan Valley Housing Trust has built its first group of affordable homes using this approach and will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, April 17. Each of the Chelan units are being purchased by qualified individuals who earn up to or slightly more than the average income of the community of $52,000.
I spoke with Thom Nees, the executive director of Serve Wenatchee Valley about Common Ground Housing Trust effort. The church-supported nonprofit focuses its effort on helping keep people from dropping into homelessness and is serving as fiscal sponsor of the Common Ground Housing Trust nonprofit until it can get its own nonprofit status.
I spoke with Nees for my podcast which can be accessed at artofcommunityncw.com.
“Because we are a homeless prevention organization and our effort is to keep families in their homes, we see the challenge of a family that is subject to very high rent and a very low inventory, which we have both,” News told me.
As we know, the supply of rental properties in this valley has been limited, which drives up the price of available units. Families that are subjected to the rising rents of a hot housing market like ours can experience a tremendous amount of stress, News noted.
One key feature of a housing trust is that the nonprofit organization provides assistance and mentoring to help families be successful. It’s a stewardship opportunity, as Nees put it.
To get Common Ground Housing Trust going is going to require investment by individuals and companies who can support the initial development effort as well as ongoing financial support that might include donating land or providing land at a discount to the nonprofit.
Common Ground Community Housing Trust has a couple of dozen individuals from real estate, banking, legal and other professions doing the hard work of setting up the organization. The good news is that, as Nees explained, there is a regional association of these housing trusts in the Northwest that are offering assistance. Nees has also contracted with a consultant to help the fledgling housing trust figure out the best approaches based on conditions here in the valley.
As Nees puts it, there is no single, simple solution to our challenge of housing affordability. But communities all over the Northwest have found that the community housing trusts are an effective tool.
If you are interested in learning more or providing assistance, contact Nees at thom@servewenatcheevalley.org or visit the website servewenatcheevalley.org.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.