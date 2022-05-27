There’s nothing quite as inspiring as getting to spend time getting to know a small town by getting acquainted with and learning from locals who are fully invested in the community’s success.
A small group of us had such an opportunity recently to visit Mansfield, thanks to the efforts of 1952 Mansfield High School graduate and long-time educator Darold Wax. Darold is convinced that these kinds of people-to-people dialogues can build important bridges between folks in cities like Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and rural towns on the Waterville Plateau.
The spirit of Mansfield, it seems to me, was perfectly summed up by Mansfield math teacher Ric Bayless, when he was giving us a tour of the school.
He said the folks in Mansfield are keenly aware that for the community to thrive, the critical town assets all have to survive. “If the grocery store goes (away), the town goes,” said Bayless. And he went on to tick off several other key community assets, including the school, the county shop the hardware store, and so on.
What we saw in a day getting acquainted with the community demonstrated a profound sense of commitment to the long-term success of Mansfield. We chatted with wheat and canola growers Doug Tanneberg and Doug Poole at Poole Farms. Between wheat fields in that area, we saw large swaths of bright yellow canola growing.
They’re finding that rotating wheat with canola is enhancing the soil. In that part of Douglas County the vast majority of growers are using no-till technology, saving countless tons of topsoil by minimizing soil disturbances.
Poole showed us some of the latest high-tech approaches. The sprayer he’s using has a sensor that only applies herbicide when a plant is detected, reducing chemical use by perhaps 70 percent. Then he showed off the $750,000 seed driller that he’s using for planting.
Economies of scale have drastically impacted the number of growers like Tanneberg and Poole. Where there may have been nearly 100 a few decades ago, only a few dozen remain in that neck of the woods.
After talking farming, we had a tour of the impressive Mansfield Museum, thanks to Diana Mickelson, followed by a visit to the nearby community theater that has been fashioned out of an old hardware store and the combination theater annex and art and music studio next door. Mickelson, a former art and music educator, is one of those community dynamos who see an opportunity to make a difference and then jumps right in. She and her husband purchased the theater and annex and she’s busy teaching art and music lessons.
Following a pretty terrific lunch at Golden Grain Cafe, joined by Michelle Tanneberg, we finished our visit with a tour of the school, thanks to Bayless. The original school was built in 1910, which was replaced in 1983. This year, they’ve got 88 students. There’s a big crop of 14 kindergarteners in the system, Bayless told us.
The small size and the need to be flexible has created an environment where collaboration is standard operating procedure. Perhaps the most impressive thing we saw in our brief tour was the massive and well-appointed shop where students learn welding and other skills, thanks to the leadership and creativity of Jamey Joe Steele, one of many Mansfield natives on the staff. Furthermore, the FFA program has its own pens for rearing goats, pigs and even a steer. That investment allows kids who don’t live on farms to participate.
It’s clear the community really supports its teachers and administrators. Marie Goulet, who is retiring this year, serves as the art instructor for the school. She wrote a grant to fund a ceramics wheel and supplies and student art can be found prominently displayed in the school.
What we saw in our one-day whirlwind tour of Mansfield were townspeople devoted to their community, willing to roll up their sleeves and pitch in to help wherever there is a need. It’s that spirit of collaboration, cooperation and common purpose that is something every community can strive for.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.