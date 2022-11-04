I suspect there will be a full house when celebrated mountaineer and author John Roskelley of Spokane speaks at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Culture Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, about a climbing accident that claimed the life of his son and two Austrian climbers in 2019.

In North Central Washington, we know something about these kinds of tragedies, such as the avalanche in 2012 near Stevens Pass that claimed the lives of skiers Jim Jack, Johnny Brennan and Chris Rudolf.

Rufus Woods

Jess Roskelley

