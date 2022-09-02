Purchase Access

Improving education outcomes is worthy of debate. It is perhaps the most worthy debate we can have in Idaho right now.

For a whole host of reasons, I’m not sure I’ll ever be persuaded that that solution is to cut a check of taxpayer dollars to send a student to a private school. But I’m willing to listen to data, facts and results from other states.

