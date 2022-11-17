Yes, well, we are all searching for someone or some time these days, aren’t we? As business leaders, we know the challenges of retaining and hiring quality staff. The many reasons for this have been written about and discussed. However, the challenge remains.

I am grumpy these days. I know. I know. I need to take stock of all that I should be thankful for. And I try to be gracious and patient when I am in other businesses and their customer service is slow or lacking. I understand. My organization is challenged too.



