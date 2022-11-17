Yes, well, we are all searching for someone or some time these days, aren’t we? As business leaders, we know the challenges of retaining and hiring quality staff. The many reasons for this have been written about and discussed. However, the challenge remains.
I am grumpy these days. I know. I know. I need to take stock of all that I should be thankful for. And I try to be gracious and patient when I am in other businesses and their customer service is slow or lacking. I understand. My organization is challenged too.
I have high expectations for myself and those I work with. I have the knowledge and experience to make it all happen. I just cannot get it all done in time. And, I am not comfortable delegating all the “important” tasks. I don’t need someone else steering my sleigh!
Don’t misunderstand me. My crew is working hard. The newer elves have energy and want a clear career path. The elves who have been with me for many years have a very strong work ethic. Unfortunately, when they retire or resign, it is very difficult to find qualified, experienced cobblers any more. And when I do, the cost to move them and house them this far north … well, let’s say it’s extreme.
Fulfilling orders has been a nightmare. If one or two people on my team gets sick, they can be out for five days. Continued COVID-forced shutdowns in manufacturing centers around the world puts a chokehold on several of my suppliers — at least that’s what I am told.
And speaking of “around the world,” delivery is a mess too. My reindeer are hampered by regulations that require fewer flight hours logged in a given 24-hour period. Apparently, the time-twisting magic of flying through all the time zones in one long night, doesn’t qualify. As the eight or nine reindeer that are celebrated in song have aged, we haven’t been able to interest and onboard new reindeer at a fast enough pace to qualify for full flight.
The pandemic was good for my organization. People stayed home. They communicated their wishes online. The flight paths were clear of travelers and free of drones and missiles over Eastern Europe. Elves were happy to just still be cobbling. When packages were delivered and opened, kids were happy to get any Power Ranger. It didn’t have to be the red one. Now I get questions. People want details. Customers are demanding accountability again.
Our brand is strong and meaningful. What we do is important and celebrated by many people around the world. It just has gotten more difficult.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone