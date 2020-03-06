The approach we are using to address the coronavirus outbreak in Washington needs to change quickly. State and federal officials are attempting to identify and contain the spread of this disease among 100% of the population. This is creating hysteria, outstripping critical resources and setting up for larger economic and societal problems. We are actually building a structure to contain a problem that already cannot be contained.
We are learning more about the nature of the virus and the populations most at risk. Isn’t there enough data about this coronavirus and COVID-19 for us to make a significant policy shift in how we address the outbreak?
We need to focus our resources on those most at risk: The elderly and those with compromised immune or respiratory systems. The next level of resource should support health care workers so that they can handle the estimated 20% who will potentially have strong enough symptoms to seek out medical care. The remaining 80% of younger, reasonably healthy people should not really factor into our resource deployment.
Our current policies, at least the tactics that continue to be communicated — 14-day quarantines or self-isolation — will have the opposite effect of what is needed here.
Quarantines, particularly for 14 days, are not necessary for most of us. Self-isolation is not either. They are also unenforceable. These policies will have the unintended consequences of keeping people from earning their living and keeping businesses from operating.
We are putting our energy and resources to waste. Now that we have bought some time, policy makers and health care leaders need to pivot. Quit communicating the threat of quarantine or self-isolation.
There are many people in the mild-to-asymptomatic group that cannot afford to miss work.
Even if we assume no one will lie and go to work a little sick, what about those who are contagious and don’t even know it?
Lack of sick-day benefits among part-time and some hourly workers will force them into difficult decisions with societal implications.
Even among those with better benefits, how many can afford to miss two weeks? What business can afford to have 30% of their workers out for two weeks?
Washington Senator Patty Murray said earlier this week: “In my home state, people are being told to stay home for two weeks if they are sick. There aren’t tests, so they can’t get tested — guess who can’t stay home? If you don’t have child care, if you’re a low wage worker, if you don’t have sick leave. When those people’s basic needs are not met, they can’t make choices that best protect themselves...that best protect others too.”
The current approach of forced isolation or quarantine will potentially criminalize hard-working individuals who do not isolate.
Shut down schools? Except for those students, teachers or other employees in high-risk categories, this will further hurt families, organizations, and the economy.
A virus that may be mild or even asymptomatic is difficult to identify and nearly impossible in today’s world to contain. It spreads with stealth and speed through a community.
I know that there is still a lot we need to learn about the COVID-19 disease. But we have to step back and make better judgments as new information comes forward. Stop threatening to quarantine people for two weeks.
Let’s focus most of the resource on protecting those who may need it, like the elderly, those in care facilities, and people of any age who have known issues that put them at risk.
Sean Flaherty is General Manager of Wenatchee World. Reach him at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com