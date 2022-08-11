Purchase Access

By the time you read this, the great Dick’s Drive-In potato scare has likely passed, and the fast-food chain is back to serving its traditionally crispy fries. That was a close one, Seattle.

Last week, the restaurant’s social media warned customers it was running out of locally sourced potatoes, which could result in fries that were not up to standards. In fact, “some locations are even using a different potato than normal to tie us over until the new harvest gets here from eastern Washington,” the message read.