On September 15, I will kick-start conversations with local stakeholders about whether our communities should join forces to construct and operate a regional aquatic facility.
The Wenatchee City Pool, originally built in 1965, has served us well for several decades but is now in need of multimillion-dollar repairs just to keep operating. Initial conversations with our local mayors have led to the point of considering a more effective solution — one that could serve us all better over the long term.
With the aged Wenatchee City Pool facility in need of significant repairs — and considering how much our region has grown since the city of Wenatchee first constructed its pool — it seems prudent for local government partners to consider the best and most sustainable way to support our growing communities for the next 50 years. A new aquatic center could support our growing communities with regional access to an Olympic-sized pool, zero-entry pool for children, picnic shelters, and potentially a waterslide and splash pad.
Much like an aging school that is inefficient and costly to remodel, it could be much more cost-effective for us to build a new facility and for partners in our two-county area, for example, to explore ways to construct a shared facility. If a regional entity, such as a regional aquatic district, could construct and operate the new facility, no individual local government would need to take on the responsibility itself. Better yet, if local jurisdictions supported the idea of a regional district operating the facility, an aquatic center could be utilized by all community members in the region without concerns over jurisdictional boundaries.
Such an arrangement would be more sustainable because the facility would be supported by a broader tax base and be more equitable because no one set of taxpayers would be financially responsible for a facility often utilized by residents outside of city or county borders. I envision a facility that could be utilized by residents of all ages for such things as swim lessons, CPR classes, community lap swim, senior water aerobics, and family time. Local school districts and swimming organizations could also utilize the Olympic-sized pool for swim meets, drawing hundreds of children and their families to our area. An aquatic center with an adjacent sports complex of sport courts, baseball diamonds, and soccer fields — each capable of hosting a broad array of events and families — could be even more attractive.
One potential location for such facilities would be within the “Wenatchi Landing” area — 283 acres of undeveloped land in Douglas County near the Odabashian Bridge. If a 10-to-15-acre aquatic facility was built there, for example, it would be easily accessible for the regional population and could later attract hotels, restaurants, and retail shops. Such facilities could provide both quality-of-life and economic benefits to our region. The aquatic facility itself could resolve a current need with at least one major pool facility.
While preparing for stakeholder discussions this fall, I am also examining existing laws and drafting legislation, if needed, to authorize our local governments to take action. Given the unique circumstances in our area with expanding communities, it seems like the time to explore ways to be collaborative.
Brad Hawkins is the state senator for the 12th District.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The 30 up-and-coming community and business leaders selected for The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2022 have been busy achieving and exceeding the goals they’ve set for themselves.