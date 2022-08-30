Purchase Access

On September 15, I will kick-start conversations with local stakeholders about whether our communities should join forces to construct and operate a regional aquatic facility.

The Wenatchee City Pool, originally built in 1965, has served us well for several decades but is now in need of multimillion-dollar repairs just to keep operating. Initial conversations with our local mayors have led to the point of considering a more effective solution — one that could serve us all better over the long term.

Sen. Brad Hawkins

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-East Wenatchee, 12th District


