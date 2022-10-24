During the Great Recession of 2007-09, the net worth of U.S. households fell by $14 trillion. Approximately 4.5 million American jobs were lost in a six-month period. Lehman Brothers, the country's fourth-largest investment bank, went defunct after 158 years in business.

The list could go on and on, but those who lived through it don't need additional reminders of the impact from the largest financial crisis since the Great Depression. Yet there is, apparently, a need for reminders that Congress responded to the calamity with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.



___ (c)2022 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?