While The Columbian's editorial page has been preoccupied with the Nov. 8 election in recent weeks, a reminder of a pressing issue raged throughout the region.

The Nakia Creek Fire north of Camas grew to nearly 2,000 acres, forced evacuations of local residents and incarcerated individuals from a nearby corrections facility, and created a smoky haze that lingered over the county. It was the latest brush with wildfires for the county's urban areas, which in recent years have dealt with falling ash and severe smoke from blazes.



