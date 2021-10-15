WENATCHEE — NCW Tech Alliance has a new video titled, ‘Opportunity Lives Here,’ highlighting the nonprofit's mission connecting people with technology resources.

The video, which has been in the works for the past six months, was created by North 40 Productions and made its debut Sept. 29 as part of the 20th Annual Innovator Awards' virtual ceremony.

It features past award winners and those who continue to play a big role in technology — in business and education — including:

  • Andrew Metcalfe, CEO, and Jenny Rickel, COO, Native Network
  • Doug Merrill, STEM engineering teacher, Wenatchee High School
  • Gustavo Montoya, CTO, Agtools
  • West Mathison, CEO, Stemilt Growers
  • Miranda Nayak, Wenatchee High School student
  • Sue Kane, director of STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships, North Central Educational Service District

The video is available on the NCW Tech Alliance website, ncwtech.org.

