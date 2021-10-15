'Opportunity Lives Here' video showcases region's tech innovations By Nevonne McDanielsWorld staff writer Nevonne McDaniels Reporter Author email Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WENATCHEE — NCW Tech Alliance has a new video titled, ‘Opportunity Lives Here,’ highlighting the nonprofit's mission connecting people with technology resources.The video, which has been in the works for the past six months, was created by North 40 Productions and made its debut Sept. 29 as part of the 20th Annual Innovator Awards' virtual ceremony.It features past award winners and those who continue to play a big role in technology — in business and education — including:Andrew Metcalfe, CEO, and Jenny Rickel, COO, Native NetworkDoug Merrill, STEM engineering teacher, Wenatchee High SchoolGustavo Montoya, CTO, AgtoolsWest Mathison, CEO, Stemilt GrowersMiranda Nayak, Wenatchee High School studentSue Kane, director of STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships, North Central Educational Service DistrictThe video is available on the NCW Tech Alliance website, ncwtech.org. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ncw Tech Alliance Company Economics Politics Nets Video Education School Nevonne McDaniels Reporter Nevonne can be reached at (509) 664-7151 or mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com. Author email Follow Nevonne McDaniels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More Business 'Opportunity Lives Here' video showcases region's tech innovations Oct 15, 2021 Business Spokane County sets record with $1.3 billion in new construction in 2021: 'Demand was just enormous' 7 hrs ago News Virtual open house on Knowles Road project on Nov. 4 Oct 14, 2021 Business Supply chain bottlenecks persist at Seattle and Tacoma ports Oct 14, 2021 Business Pangborn Cafe reopening with new owner Oct 13, 2021 Local News Wenatchee rally calls for Democrats to pass immigration reform +3 Oct 12, 2021 Business Richland Fred Meyer workers file to unionize in an Eastern Washington first Oct 12, 2021 Business Wenatchee museum director resigns; search is on for replacement Oct 12, 2021 Business Opinion | Rufus Woods: Ways we can counteract social media's negative impacts Oct 12, 2021 News Registration for Oct. 16 public safety testing event still open Oct 11, 2021 Wenatchee Valley Business World Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington. +7 topical Cannabis and COVID | Pandemic pushes industry growth By Sydnee GonzalezWorld staff writer Oct 1, 2021 WENATCHEE — The cannabis industry in the Wenatchee Valley looks a little different than it did a few years ago.