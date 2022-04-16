WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay has been appointed to the executive committee of the Washington Counties Risk Pool (WCRP).
WCRP provide its member counties with joint insurance programs and contracting for or hiring of personnel to provide risk management, claims handling and administrative services.
The program, created in 1988, includes 25 of the state’s 39 counties. Its board includes a representative of each member county. Overbay has been a director on the board since January 2019.
Eleven directors are appointed to serve the executive committee, which provides oversight to the WCRP. Committee members also work with the state Association of Counties and the state Association of County Officials in considering statutory and regulatory issues impacting the counties.
Overbay was unanimously appointed to the executive committee last month at the WCRP conference hosted by Chelan County at the Wenatchee Convention Center. He will serve in the position through September 2023.
