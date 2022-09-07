FILE PHOTO: Monsoon season in Hyderabad

Men use a makeshift raft as they cross a flooded street in a residential area on Monday, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

 Reuters/Yasir Rajput

SEHWAN, Pakistan — Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.

As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in a disaster blamed on climate change that has left hundreds of thousands homeless and caused losses of at least $10 billion, officials estimate.