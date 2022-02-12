Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Orchard economics is the topic of a panel presentation Feb. 22 at the Next Generation Tree Fruit Network Event sponsored by the North Central Washington Fieldmen’s Association and Washington State University Extension.

The discussion is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pybus Public Market Event Center Boardroom. Panelists include:

  • Dave Gleason, a horticulturist and variety developer for Domex Superfresh Growers who has experience with pest and disease management, orchard development and management and new apple variety development and management.
  • Jeff Cleveringa, who heads research and development for Starr Ranch Growers in Wenatchee. He coordinates future orchard plantings and oversees Starr Ranch’s club varieties.
  • Dale Goldy, partner and president of Gold Crown Nursery LLC and G2 Orchards LLC. His experience is in testing new varieties, negotiating commercialization contracts and developing horticultural practices.

Panelists will talk about factors influencing block removal, tools to decide what to plant next and threats to profitability. The discussion will be followed by networking and lunch, provided by the NCW Fieldmen’s Association.

For information, go to wwrld.us/nextgenerationfruit or contact Adrian Marshall at (509) 860-6752 or atmarshall@wsu.edu.

Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

