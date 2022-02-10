EAST WENATCHEE — A two-year, $17.6 million project to revamp and realign Pangborn Memorial Airport’s main taxiway goes out to bid Feb. 24.
Taxiway A, which is used by commercial and private aircraft, will be widened from 50 feet to 75 feet to meet Federal Aviation Administration design standards for the Bombardier DH8 Q400 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air.
The project, designed to be completed in phases, includes rebuilding 5,000 feet of parallel taxiway and 2,000 feet of connecting taxiway. Most of the pavement within the project area has deteriorated with age and use, according to a press release from the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, which owns and operates the airport. The engineer's estimate of construction costs, provided by T-O Engineers, includes clearing, grading, removal and replacement of the pavement as well as edge lighting, utility and storm drainage improvements, airfield signs and pavement markings.
The airport has applied for FAA grant funds that, if approved, would cover 90% of the project costs.
Sign up for the Daily Headlines
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
"The FAA awards grants based on bids, so we won’t be eligible to receive any FAA funding until after we open the bids," airport director Trent Moyers said in an email Wednesday.
The FAA awards grants throughout the fiscal year.
"This project is going out to bid now (Feb. 24) in the hopes that we’ll be in the first wave to receive funding," he said. "Assuming we receive a bid that meets our criteria, we will seek concurrence from the FAA to award the bid to the lowest, responsive bidder. However, if the project is not funded by the FAA, we will not be able to award the bid."
If the bid is awarded and funding secured, work will begin in August and be completed in 2023.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
WENATCHEE — Motorists driving on Highway 2/97 have likely noticed the bright building shell going up in Olds Station over the past several months. While the color is eye-catching, it's what's inside that has Chelan County PUD seeing green.