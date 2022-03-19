YAKIMA — The southern portion of the former Yakima Speedway site could house two new Papé Machinery buildings under a proposal the company submitted to the city of Yakima’s planning division.
A public hearing is set for April on the proposal for 1600 Pacific Ave., city planner Trevor Martin said Friday, March 11, 2022.
The 8-acre site would house a nearly 32,000-square-foot sales building where tractors and farm implements would be displayed, and a 24,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and storage building, Martin said. The sales building would be on the western end of the property, fronting Pacific Avenue, while the storage building would be near where the southern curve of the racetrack stands.
A small right-of-way vacation at the corner of Pacific Avenue and South 18th Street is part of the company’s request, as is demolition of minor structures and bleacher seating.
In its application to the city’s planning department, Papé Machinery officials state they would sell John Deere tractors and lawnmowers at the new facility, and provide repairs as well as parts sales for the equipment.
The site of the new buildings is adjacent to the existing Papé Kenworth Northwest trucking and construction equipment dealership at 907 S. 18th St.
Papé states it employs 25 people at its current location and would increase that number to 30 or more employees after building a new, bigger location.
“We offer average annual wages approximately 40% higher than current Yakima city average per capita and are a significant tax generator for the region,” the company stated in its application. “Similar sized Papé operations in this region generated over $1.5 million in such tax payments in 2019.”
The public hearing and environmental review for the Papé proposal is 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14, before Urban Area Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier. His recommendation will be forwarded to the Yakima City Council for its June 7 meeting, Martin said.
If approved, construction of the new buildings could begin this summer.
Papé Properties Inc. purchased 16 acres for nearly $3.6 million in April 2021, according to records from the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. The purchase includes most of the racetrack, which has not hosted any racing since October 2020.
The Papé Group is a Eugene, Ore.-based equipment supplier with several locations in the Yakima Valley, including the Papé Kenworth Northwest location next to the Yakima Speedway property.
The company’s Wenatchee location is at 3500 Highway 97A.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
NCW — After visiting the fourth under-construction development in the Wenatchee Valley on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, real estate agent Danny Zavala reflected on the area’s housing market while sitting in his car.