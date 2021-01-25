WENATCHEE — Alpha Media Holdings LLC, the Portland-based company that owns more than 200 radio stations across the country, including KKRV 104.7 FM and La Nueva 92.1 FM in the Wenatchee area, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection Monday.
The filing, with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, includes a restructuring plan for its $267 million debt, which would allow the company to continue.
The company had a “healthy financial performance” in 2019, but was hit by “significant headwinds” in 2020 with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to statements included in the filing.
The company posted on its main website Sunday that no disruption in its operations is expected.
“Alpha Media will continue operating its stations without interruption, providing engaging news, music, sports and entertainment to its communities. The company’s day-to-day operations will continue in the normal course during this process," according to the statement.
Alpha Media formed in 2009 and is the largest privately held broadcast company in the U.S., with radio stations in 44 communities and a weekly audience of about 11 million. In addition to radio stations, it provides digital content on more than 200 websites. The company has 1,300 full- and part-time employees, with 13 in Wenatchee and Moses Lake.
Alpha Media purchased the Wenatchee area’s Columbia River Media Group from Morris Communications in 2015. The main office is at 1124 N. Miller St., Wenatchee.
In addition to KKRV and La Nueva, Alpha Media also operates ESPN 900/1020 in Wenatchee/Moses Lake, JACK-FM 94.3 in Wenatchee and Q Country 100.3 KWIQ in Moses Lake.
The company's restructuring process is expected to be complete in the first half of 2021, provided the plan is accepted by the court.
According to the court filings, the company has about $267 million in debt.
“Broadcast radio is the leading reach medium in the United States, with attractive ROIs for advertisers, and radio continues to be an indispensable communications platform nationwide," Alpha Media CEO Bob Proffitt said in the online statement. "We believe the balance sheet restructuring will provide greater financial resources and flexibility to Alpha Media, enabling the company to strengthen its position as a leading mid-market broadcaster in the United States, and invest in new digital capabilities to better serve our advertisers and communities.”