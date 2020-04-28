KENNEWICK — Tyson Foods waited too long to temporarily close its beef processing plant near Pasco, said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in a letter to the company Monday.
The company knew there were at least 34 cases of COVID-19 at its Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Wallula on April 13, but did not announce a temporary closure until April 23, she said.
She's heard from Mid-Columbia residents concerned about Tyson worker safety, including a lack of personal protective equipment and inadequate guidance from the company, she told Tyson Foods Chief Executive Noel White.
"Based on your representatives' answers to the questions my office has asked so far, it is fair to say those fears were well-founded," she said.
"The more than 1,400 employees in Wallula, the countless members of the surrounding communities, and the millions of consumers of Tyson's products deserve a swifter and more comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak than they have experienced this far," Murray said.
The outbreak at the plant is now blamed for 124 COVID-19 cases, including a worker living in the Tri-Cities who died April 20 from complications of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The cases are in four counties in two states, with the vast majority, 114, in Benton and Franklin counties.
By the time Tyson announced a temporary closure, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health had ordered the company to cooperate in testing all workers, who would then be sent home to self-quarantine until their test results return.
"Unfortunately the full scope of the impact of Tyson's negligence in Wallula will be unknown until testing of the remainder of the employees is completed," she said.
The outbreak at the plant endangers not only workers, but their families and nearby communities, she said.
The plant closed on Friday as testing of workers began.
More than 1,100 workers were tested then and about 200 more were tested on Monday, Meghan DeBolt, the Walla Walla County director of community health, told the Tri-City Herald.
A decision on a plan to resume production will be made after test results are reviewed by health officials in Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties, the Washington State Department of Health and Tyson foods.
Part of the decision may depend on whether the plant has enough healthy people to operate, DeBolt said.
The plant produces enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people, according to Tyson Foods.
Murray told Tyson in her letter Monday that at a minimum it should follow the new coronavirus guidance issued Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for meat processing facilities.
She also wants Tyson to continue to pay workers their full wages and benefits while the plant is closed.
"Workers' livelihoods should not be negatively impacted by Tyson's failure to act," she told Tyson's chief executive.
Tyson said on Thursday that it would pay workers while they were self-isolating waiting for their test results.
The Centers for Disease Control said in its new guidance for meat processing plants that busy plants with workers close to each other for hours at a time on processing lines and also when clocking in and out, during breaks and in changing rooms contribute to the risk of workers exposing each other to the new coronavirus.
The common practice of workers carpooling to plants also increases the risk, the CDC said.
The drive from Pasco to Wallula is about 15 miles, with many workers living farther away.
At meat plants like the one in Wallula there are "just a lot of people working in close proximity in a critical infrastructure for agriculture," DeBolt said.