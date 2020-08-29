New jobs, new faces
Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services recently welcomed attorney Stephen Krake of Krake Law as new board member. The nonprofit also has added Sarah Velasquez as client services specialist.
Congrats
AnnMarie Morris has been promoted to the position of advertising sales manager at The Wenatchee World.
Morris joined the Wenatchee World two-and-a-half years ago as an advertising account representative and sales coach, leading the sales process for the team.
Her new duties now progress from working with the advertising sales staff as a sales coach to leading them as a manager and being the point person on all the advertising and event initiatives throughout the year, said General Manager Sean Flaherty.
Flaherty said Morris’ leadership skills are a good match for the new post.
“AnnMarie is exceptionally skilled with how she understands our customers’ marketing needs and then translates them into real advertising and marketing tactics from digital, print or social media,” he said.
Morris said her goal is to help clients and staff.
“A huge part of a company’s success in marketing comes from an open and trusting relationship with their advertising account representative,” she said. “The better understanding that we can have on their challenges, successes, and goals; the better we can carry that into their advertising to drive real success. All of my efforts go into providing the best training and education to our advertising account representatives here at the Wenatchee World so that our clients get the best service and results possible.”
North Cascades Bank has promoted Erica Anaya to assistant vice president, business development officer. She previously served as a senior personal banker. She has been with the bank for 13 years and graduated from Chelan High school in 2006.
East Wenatchee City Councilwoman Shayne Magdoff recently received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.
AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes elected city officials for accomplishing training in the following four core areas with a completion of more than 30 hours of training credits:
- Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements
- Public sector resource management
- Community planning and development
- Effective local leadership
— Cala Flamond, World staff
