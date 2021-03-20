New faces, new jobs
Cashmere-based Crunch Pak recently hired Andy Kimbrel as director of sales and marketing. Kimbrel comes to Crunch Pak with 12 years’ experience in the footwear industry at LaCrosse Footwear Inc., where he directed regional sales for several premium footwear brands and managed accounts such as REI, Filson, Scheels, Zappos and federal and local governments.
Staying on Top
Wenatchee School District has eight new National Board Certified teachers, bringing the total in the district to 113. National Board Certification is the highest and most rigorous certification process for teaching in the nation.
- Ronda Brender, Orchard Middle School
- Sarah LeFebvre, Sunnyslope
- Aaron MacKenzie, Washington Elementary
- Kara Melton, Wenatchee High School
- Sharon Osborn, Lincoln Elementary
- Kelli Ottley, Pioneer Middle School
- Kimberly Rumley-Wells, Lewis & Clark Elementary
- Kelly Sims, Wenatchee High School
— Cala Flamond, World staff
