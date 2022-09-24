Staying on top
Malachi Salcido, CEO of the Salcido Group, attended the Northwest & Intermountain Power Procedures Coalition conference, Sept. 11-13, at Alderbrook Resort in Union.
The NIPPC represents competitive electricity market participants in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain region. The membership includes independent power procedures and developers, electricity service suppliers, transmission companies, marketers, storage providers and others.
The Wenatchee-based Salcido Group includes The Salcido Connection, which designs and installs building systems, and Salcido Enterprises LLC, which offers expertise in high-tech site development, mechanical/electrical engineering and manufacturing, facilities management and cryptocurrency to high-power data centers.
Congrats
Jake Lodato of Malaga recently received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the highest honor extended by the Federal Aviation Administration, for serving more than 50 years in safe civil and military piloting experience. Lodato is a flight instructor and chief pilot at Spirit of Wenatchee, the nonprofit that built a replica of the Miss Veedol, the plane that Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon flew nonstop across the Pacific Ocean in 1931. Lodato’s first solo flight was in 1966.
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Email your business news to rodas@wenatcheeworod.com.
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
CASHMERE — With a few taps on his phone, Greg Oakes tracks his banking account activity, pays a bill and can transfer money to his kids' accounts, as needed.
