Congrats
East Wenatchee City Councilman Robert Tidd recently received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:
- Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements
- Public sector resource management
- Community planning and development
- Effective local leadership
Tidd completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction. He was appointed to the East Wenatchee’s council on Aug. 20, 2019.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center volunteer Concie Luna was chosen as the National Association for Community Mediation’s Outstanding Volunteer of the Quarter. The award was presented virtually on Dec. 3 by representatives from NAFCM and with WVDRC staff, fellow mediators, board members, and representatives from Resolution Washington in attendance.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center Executive Director Jennifer Talbot was recently elected to serve as co-president for Resolution Washington beginning in July 2021. Talbot currently serves as vice president for the state level association. In addition to her role on the association’s Executive Committee, Talbot serves on the Marketing and Development committee and the Restorative Practices Committee for Resolution Washington.
New faces, new jobs
Amy Rasmussen has joined the team at NCW Realty as a real estate broker focusing on residential real estate. Rasmussen is a lifelong East Wenatchee resident and is an Eastmont High School alum.
Sarah Walker has completed the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center’s mediator certification program and will serve on the organization’s mediation team. After completing the requisite training, practical experience, and an interview with WVDRC’s Certification Committee, the WVDRC Board recognized the certification of Walker at its December Board meeting.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com