The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation Board of Directors recently selected officers and committee chairs for 2022-23.
President: Don Gurnard
Vice president and Scholarship Committee chair:
Joshua Wood
Secretary/treasurer and Budget and Finance Committee chair:
Brenda Alcala
Development Committee chair:
Jorden Jessup
Samaritan Healthcare made a new addition to its Behavioral Health team, Liz Walker, as a licensed mental health counselor. Walker will provide assessments, diagnosis, treatment planning, and counseling for those with trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, eating disorders and other mental health concerns. Walker earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in counseling psychology from Washington State University. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Central Washington University.
Wenatchee attorney Russell J. Speidel was named in Washington Super Lawyers, 2022 edition, as one of the top attorneys in the state for the 15th time in a row. Speidel is the only estate planning and probate lawyer in North Central Washington to have received this title. The honor is given to attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in the practice of law.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone