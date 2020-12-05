New jobs, new faces
D.A. Davidson & Co. has announced the promotions of Jean Biles and Stephanie Lamey in the firm’s Wenatchee branch.
Biles has been named a senior registered associate. She joined D.A. Davidson in 2009 after previous work with another investment firm.
Lamey has earned the title of registered client associate, a reflection of her exceptional work and having recently earned additional professional licensing. She has been with D.A. Davidson since 2019.
Cashmere-based law firm Gatens Green Weidenbach has announced the addition of attorney Matthew Hitchcock to their team. Hitchcock’s practice areas include real estate, litigation and land use. He has been practicing law in the Wenatchee valley for more than four years.
He served in the Army before attending Boise State University and obtaining his law degree from the University of Idaho.