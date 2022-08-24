Key Methods was recently named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. MSP's that qualify must passs through a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks the applicants by their financial performance, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Mia Fehl is now part of the ownership team at München Haus Bavarian Grill and Beer Garden in Leavenworth. Owners Pamela and Oliver Brulotte said they have changed the leadership of the business operations team to include a board of directors, and have gifted part ownership to Fehl, a long-time manager. The changes provide new management roles and deeper community ties, they said in a press release. München Haus was founded in 2001 by the Brulottes, starting as a kettle corn stand.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The 30 up-and-coming community and business leaders selected for The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2022 have been busy achieving and exceeding the goals they’ve set for themselves.