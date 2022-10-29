The Okanogan County Community Action Council as hired Jenn Harper as the new support services manager. A graduate of Central Washington University, she brings 20 years of social service experience to the organization with a mission of fighting poverty with education, engagement and empowerment. She previously worked primarily in Ellensburg and Walla Walla for nonprofit, social service agencies including Planned Parenthood, Elmview and Aging and Long-Term Care.
Congrats
Cashmere Valley Bank Assistant Vice President Joshua John Price recently graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School. Price was named to the Honor Roll, and had his management thesis added to the school's lending library. He completed encompassing risk management, financial performance, innovation and leadership courses.
RE/MAX Advantage of Chelan County, which has offices in Chelan, Wenatchee and Olympia, received the award for highest average transaction per agent among RE/MAX offices nationwide. RE/MAX Advantage agents, on average, completed 22 transactions in 2021. The real estate company, which is owned by Chris Millsap, was also recognized for closing more than $200 million in sales in 2021.
