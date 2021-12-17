Stemilt Growers has welcomed Elizabeth Price as a communications specialist where she will distribute press releases, manage social media accounts and contribute to the Stemilt Stem blog. Price is a graduate of Eastmont High School and attended Eastern Washington University where she earned a degree in journalism.
Confluence Health has announced the hiring of Katie Grove as the director of marketing and communications. Grove will design strategies to build and support the complex marketing and communications needs of the regional health system. Grove brings with her more than 15 years of experience. She most recently worked as the marketing and community relations manager for Columbia Valley Community Health. In addition, she serves as the marketing committee chair for the Pybus Foundation Board of Directors and was a founding board member of Wenatchee Pride.
Congrats
The Washington Apple Commission recently reappointed five members to the Board of Directors for another three-year term.
Dave Robison, Grower, District 1
Michael Roche, Grower, District 2
West Mathison, Grower, District 3
Jorge Sanchez, Dealer, District 1
Miles Kohl, Dealer, District 2
Other members of the commission are:
Mark Stennes, Grower, District 1
Cass Gebbers, Grower, District 1
Jim Thomas, Grower, District 3
James Foreman, Grower, District 2
David Douglas, Grower, District 2
Jon Alegria, Grower, District 2
Bob Mast, Dealer, District 1
James Hazen, Dealer, District 2
Bill Walker, WSDA Representative
Numerica Credit Union has been named as one of the 2021 Top 100 Best Companies to work for in the state of Washington according to Seattle Business Magazine. The company came in at number 14 in the large business category. To be recognized for the award, businesses offer detailed information about their workplace and employees respond to a comprehensive survey.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone