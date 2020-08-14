Congrats
Stemilt recently held its grower awards ceremony via Zoom announcing the recipients of its 2019 grower awards. Distributed by Stemilt’s field staff, 13 growers were selected and honored based on the fruit they produced during the 2019 crop year.
Here are the 2019 Stemilt Grower Award recipients — listed by orchard name and then by owner/manager:
Valley Red Cherry Award: Valley Roz, Eric and Kyler Hansen
Hill Red Cherry Award: Highland Partnership, Doug Stockwell, Steve Scheib, and Josie Acuna
Organic Cherry Award: O’Brien, Craig and Chad O’Brien
Rainier Cherry Award: Buena Vista, Pedro Martinez, Elia Cabrales, Miguel Cabrales, Patricio Izazaga, and Damaris Izazaga
Organic Pear Award: KMO No. 1 & No. 2, Kyle Mathison
Gala Award: Capstone 58, Juan Cuevas
Red Delicious Award: Champs, Bernardo Reyes
Honeycrisp Award: Highway 28, Bernardo Reyes
Granny Smith Award: Royal Bluff No. 2, Manuel Martinez Sr, Dain Craver, Manuel Martinez Jr.
Pink Lady Award: Capstone 58, Juan Cuevas and Daniel Berber
Fuji Award: Ice Harbor 700, Chuck Cutforth
Organic Apple Award: Highway 28, Bernardo Reyes, Jose Garcia, Salvador Cardenas, and Ismael Torres
Pear Award: Thornton No. 2, Geoff Thornton
New Jobs, new faces
Wenatchee Rescue Mission has announced Phil Schultz as executive director. Phil brings 24 years of homeless ministry experience to the Valley.
Prime Point Care Consulting has welcomed Tamara Steffen as a new Aging Life Care Manager. Tamara has worked in social work and healthcare administration over the last 20 years in Central Washington and she will be providing objective assessment, oversight, and expectations of present and future functional, medical, and social support for the aging individual.
