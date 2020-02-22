Staying on top
David Solomon of Solomon Financial Group recently attended an Advanced Tax Planning Seminar in Scottsdale, Arizona, taught by Ed Slott. Solomon learned in-depth planning strategies relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the recently passed Secure Act.
Kris Loomis and Bradi Dahmen, Wealth Care Specialists with CNC Financial Group, attended the Avantax Wealth Management WIN meeting, held Jan. 16-17 in Dallas. Loomis and Dahmen attended workshops on topics that included issues faced by divorcees and widows, as well as global economies and strategies for mitigating risk.
John P. Simmons, CPA/CVA with Homchick Smith & Associates, PLLC, successfully completed the certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) designation. To become accredited by NACVA, the candidate is required to successfully complete an intensive training and testing process. Those who have earned the CVA credential must be recertified every three years in order to maintain their credential.
Kettlebell Lady Leanne Wylet recently completed her Silver Sneakers Be Fit Group Instructor and American Council on Exercises recertification courses for 2020 with an emphasis on efficiency of movement for safe exercise programing.
Congrats
Carol Pace, Tracy Maynard and Allison Clerc of The Tutor Doctor NCW were recently nominated for the company’s international Tutor of the Year competition. Nominations were made by parents of tutored students.
New jobs, new faces
The following members recently joined the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council Board of Directors: Linda Herald, Wenatchee City Council; Riva Morgan, Wenatchee Valley College; Mario Reyes, Wenatchee Valley College; and Alicia Adams, Columbia Valley Community Health. Geisha Killgore was also hired as the AmeriCorps and RSVP program director.
Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services welcomes five new members to its board: Matthew Hitchcock, JDSA Law; Jarquita Williams, Northwest Justice Project; Anna Kornish, GLP Attorneys; Sarah Deenik, Chelan and Douglas Regional Port Authority; and Megan Kappler, Columbia Valley Community Health. Rosie Gudiño has also joined the staff as housing justice and outreach coordinator.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
