New faces, new jobs
Washington Winegrowers Association recently re-elected three of its board members to new three-year terms.
- Becca De Kleine, Four Feathers Wine Estates, Prosser
- Scott Williams, Kiona Vineyards & Winery, Benton City
- Shane Collins, Rocky Pond Winery, Chelan
The board also has set its officers with Collins re-elected as board chairman; Dustin Tobin of Prosser, Vineyard Manager at Precept Wine Brands, re-elected vice chair; and Jeff Andrews of Coyote Canyon Vineyards in Prosser re-elected secretary/treasurer. Officers serve one-year terms.
Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic has hired Winnie R. Adams as chief nursing officer (CNO). Adams comes to Mid-Valley after previously serving as director of nursing at Tri-Cities Community Health, a federally qualified health center. Her supervisory role encompassed eight healthcare clinics in three cities. She was responsible for clinical, operational and financial leadership for nursing, as well as laboratory and radiology services.
Congrats
Northwestern Mutual's Wenatchee Office Manager Jennifer Dahlstrom, registered associate financial representative, recently celebrated her 25th anniversary with the Wenatchee district network office. During her tenure, she has assisted in the recruitment and onboarding of more than 20 financial advisers, helped place $2.5 billion of client life insurance coverage and assisted in the management of $250 million in client assets under management.
The Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Central Washington University in the 2020 Mark of Excellence Awards. Winners are chosen first at a regional level and first-place winners will compete at the national level among other regional MOE winners. National winners will be notified in the late spring and recognized at SPJ’s national conference.
- Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students: Finalist: Student athlete forms social justice group - by Rey Green, Central Washington University
- Best All-Around Student Newspaper (Large) 10,000+ Students: Winner: The Observer - by Staff, Central Washington University
- Best Student Magazine: Winner: PULSE magazine - by Maddy Wilson, Sara Roach, Kassandra Eller, Spencer Clifton, Central Washington University
- Breaking News Photography: Finalist: Protesters continue to rally in Ellensburg, despite fears of violence - by Nicholas Tucker, Mitchell Roland, Central Washington University
- Editorial Cartooning: Finalist: The Observer editorial cartoons - by Tiffany Tablang, Central Washington University
- Best Use of Multimedia: Finalist: From football player to father: One student’s journey to success - by Maddy Wilson, Zahn Schultz, Krista Kok, Helen Nguyen, Central Washington University
- Best Affiliated Web Site: Winner: PULSE magazine - by Maddy Wilson, Joanna Santana, Zahn Schultz, Taylor Johnson, Central Washington University; Finalist: The Observer - by Staff, Central Washington University