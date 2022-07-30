Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity has a new executive director, Michelle Fanton. She has more than 20 years of experience in the service sector, mostly in the wine industry, with a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology and graduate studies in horticulture with a concentration in vineyard management from Cornell University. Fanton has skills in customer relations, marketing, bookkeeping, research, documentation and managing teams of employees.
Chris Arkle has joined Homchick, Smith & Associates, PLLC as a CPA.
Congrats
David Kazemba of Overcast Law Offices was named a Super Lawyers 2022 Rising Star Honoree. Only 2.5% of attorneys in the state are chosen.
Salcido Group of Companies CEO Malachi Salcido was recently a featured presenter at the Mid-C seminar. The event was focused on progress and challenges in the Western energy markets. The presentation was titled “Crypto Loads & Trends: Past, Present & Future,” with 162 attendees.
Wenatchee accounting firm Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC announces the following CPA promotions: Tristin Tingey and Bergen Lane, promoted to senior, and Tyler Mcgee, promoted to director.
