New jobs, new faces
The North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) has two new board members: Becca Freimuth, who serves as North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) communications specialist, and Tyler Russell, co-owner of Tumbleweed Shop and Studio in downtown Wenatchee.
Freimuth manages the NCESD’s communications and marketing efforts. She graduated from Western Washington University and has experience with organizations including the NCW Tech Alliance, NCWLIFE, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Alatheia Riding Center, Young Professionals of NCW, and Our Valley Our Future.
Russell grew up in Issaquah and graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in geography and environmental science. Russell co-owns Tumbleweed with his wife Jessica. The business is located at 103 Palouse St. in the Doneen Building on the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse Street.
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation has two new staff members and has added an annual giving position to its organization.
Mireya Sanchez is now the foundation executive assistant. Sanchez has more than 11 years of experience in the banking business.
Jill Leonard is the foundation communications specialist. Previously she worked with Chaos Control Consulting in marketing and communications.
Ellora La Shier was promoted to the annual giving and scholarships coordinator. La Shier will lead the annual fundraising appeals which include direct mail and digital components. She will also manage the scholarship program for Wenatchee Valley College.
Wenatchee SkillSource has named Lisa Romine as the new executive director. She replaces Dave Peterson, who retired from the position after serving for nearly 40 years.
Romine, originally from Colorado, started at SkillSource as a training counselor in 1993 when the organization was known as the Private Industry Council. She briefly took a position with the Fresno Workforce Development Board in 1997, but returned to the Wenatchee SkillSource in 2000 as managing director.
Staying on top
Two Wenatchee School District teachers have earned National Board certification and 12 more educators have recertified.
Achieving national board certification takes 300 to 400 hours to complete and includes four segments: teacher knowledge assessment; analyzing student work and setting goals based on that analysis; classroom management with filmed scenarios; and collaboration with teachers, parents, community members.
Certifications were completed during the 2020-2021 school year and may include teachers who have retired or are no longer employed by the district.
New NBCT certified teachers:
Keri Marino
- , Foothills Middle School
Annette Mueller
- , Lincoln Elementary School
Recertified teachers:
Janet Albin-Bullock,
- WestSide High School
Janna Bjork,
- Washington Elementary School
Maria Chang-Marr,
- Mission View Elementary School
Chris Cloke,
- Wenatchee High School
Mary Doerr,
- Lincoln Elementary School
Christopher Ferrians,
- Wenatchee High School
Karissa Harle,
- Pioneer Middle School
Brandon Harle,
- Wenatchee High School
Adam MacDonald
- , Wenatchee High School
Kevin Parr,
- Lincoln Elementary School
Jill Reinfeld
- , Washington Elementary School
Patricia Shea Cone
- , Columbia Elementary School
Congrats
Kristen Taylor of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc., was named to Forbes’ America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors list for the third straight year. The list spotlights 1,375 top advisors across the country who were nominated by their firms and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their state. Taylor was also named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in 2021.
She has 40 years of experience as a financial advisor and earned her MBA from the University of Washington.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Send your business news to Cala Flamond at flamond@wenatchee world.com.