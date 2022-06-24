GLP Attorneys welcomes Jozee Puglisi as an associate, after joining in 2019 as an intern, then becoming a law clerk. Puglisi graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, then got her juris doctorate from Gonzaga School of Law.
David Farmer is the new deputy forest supervisor for the Okanogan- Wenatchee National Forest. Farmer was previously at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the refuge manager for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Oklahoma. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology and conservation. He has a wide range of knowledge in general field operations, range and timber management, fire, law enforcement, invasive species and habitat restoration according to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail.
Erica Taecker also joined the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest this past December as district ranger on the Wenatchee River Ranger District. Taecker received her master’s degree in forestry and environmental management at Duke University. She was previously at assistant field manager for the Bureau of Land Management Wenatchee field office.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust welcomes Eunice Youmans as the new executive director, leading the organization in its service to conservation and community. Youmans is the first woman to be executive director for the CDLT, and has experience in non-profit management, land management, international climate policy, strategic planning and business development.
Congrats
Dr. Paul Kwon was named Diplomate in Implant Dentistry in May, by the the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. The ABOI/ID was founded in 1969 to determine the qualifications and competence of dentists who apply to be certified, this done by conducting a required practice of implant dentistry for at least seven years.
Ana Johnson, manager of the Chelan County Behavioral Health Unit, spoke at the 2022 National Co-Responder Conference held in Chapel Hill, N.C., June 6-8. Johnson’s presentation was titled “Helping the Hidden: Implementation of Rural Co-Responder Programs,” which mainly focused on how other rural agencies can establish co-responder programs, the challenges of successes of Chelan County’s program, patrol buy-in and community response.
