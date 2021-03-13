Congrats
Kristen Taylor has qualified for Stifel Financial Corp’s 2021 Chairman’s Council. Taylor is senior vice president of investments with the Wenatchee Private Client Group office. Taylor was also named to Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. The list spotlights more than 5,000 top-performing advisers selected from a pool of 32,725. Advisers were nominated by their firms then researched, interviewed and assigned rankings within their respective states. Taylor is a co-founder with the Taylor/Bryant Investment Group in Wenatchee.
Roxanne Bryant qualified for Stifel Financial Corp.’s 2021 President’s Council. Bryant is a senior vice president of investments with the Taylor/Bryant Investment Group and branch manager of Stifel’s Wenatchee Private Client Group office.
Blair McHaney, founder and owner of MXM and owner of WORX health clubs in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, is featured for the cover article of Club Business International magazine by the IHRSA, International Health Racquet and Sports Clubs.
