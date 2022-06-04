Purchase Access

New jobs, new faces

Jennifer Witherbee has joined Larson Gross, a full-service public accounting and consulting firm, as the new Community and Business Growth director. Witherbee previously served as the executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation for more than 20 years.

Some of her new duties consist of identifying growth opportunities while representing Larson Gross as a brand ambassador in specific markets in Central and Eastern Washington state. The company now lists five offices in the state, including Wenatchee, Bellingham, Burlington, Lynden and Yakima.

Congrats

Salcido

Malachi Salcido

Salcido Group of Companies CEO Malachi Salcido has been invited to be a guest speaker at the annual Leading Entrepreneurs of the World virtual conference June 6-10. Salcido is scheduled to present the topic, “Plain Speak: A Cryptocurrency Base Case and Trends Overview in Language You Can Actually Understand,” at 8:30 a.m. June 10.

The five-day event, with 10,000 people expected to participate, focuses on the power of entrepreneurship and leadership, following with business presentations, digital interviews, discussions.

— Jenni Rodas, World staff



