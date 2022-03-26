People, places

Jessi Mendoza has been promoted to business banking relationship officer III with Numerica Credit Union. With this promotion, he will help small businesses with their lending needs and take on larger credit requests throughout the Wenatchee Valley. Mendoza has been with Numerica for more than a decade, previously as business banking relationship officer I.
Financial adviser Douglas Sklar of Edward Jones Omak recently qualified for the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 financial advisers in the organization. The two-day conference will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 26-27. The conference will provide an opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders to talk about topics and best practices for serving clients.
New jobs, new faces
Stephen McCandless has joined the SimplePowerIT team as operations manager. McCandless brings more than a decade of educational technology experience, having served as the technology director for a school district where he managed multiple user environments and devices. McCandless is a member of the Association for Computer Professionals in Education and the Student Data Privacy Consortium and owns a small business.
Jacquelyn Ptasinski has joined the civil drafting team of Pacific Engineering and Design. Ptasinski is a recent South Puget Sound Community College graduate.
The Chelan Douglas Community Action Council has announced recent staff changes:
Erin Cass
has joined as the AmeriCorps/AmeriCorps Seniors Program director. Cass is from East Wenatchee and has experience in the nonprofit sector and has owned her own business.
Lonnie Walls
has been promoted to the role of director of Community Programs. Walls has been with the CDCAC for 19 years.
James Florom will transition from a housing and employment specialist to fill a new position as along with two new employees, Paige Sires and Kathia Wan as housing supports specialists.
Daniel Cedeno has been hired as a Weatherization and Energy Assistance specialist.
Ivan Molinero was promoted as the housing mMaintenance supervisor. Molinero was previously working part-time in the Food Distribution Center
Liz Drath and Lupe Brito have filled new temporary positions as landlord and tenant relations specialists.
NCW — After visiting the fourth under-construction development in the Wenatchee Valley on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, real estate agent Danny Zavala reflected on the area’s housing market while sitting in his car.