Congrats
Edward Jones has been named one of the 2021 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine for the 22nd time. They took the number 20 spot on the list. The Omak and Okanogan financial advisers are Douglas Sklar, Cheryl Mamiya and Jose Hernandez.
New faces, new jobs
Corinne Wei, ARNP, of Valley Laser and Skin PLLC recently acquired the practice of Valley Plastic Surgery, previously owned by Kenneth Jones, M.D. Wei will be continuing all non-surgical services such as Coolsculpting Botox and fillers and will be bringing back laser hair and tattoo removal.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com