New jobs, new faces
Stifel announced that Alisa Franklin has joined its Wenatchee branch as a registered investment associate. She holds Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and Washington State Insurance License. As a member of the Taylor/Bryant Investment Group, Franklin will assist in the team’s overall investment strategy and process. She earned a bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of Washington. She is an active Chelan-Douglas County CASA volunteer, president of the Cashmere Youth Soccer Association, member of the Cashmere Rotary Club and former director of San Nicolas Project nonprofit.
Andy Petro recently joined North Cascades Bank. He will serve as the commercial market manager for the Wenatchee market. Petro will lead the bank's Wenatchee Commercial Lending Team and business development efforts. He worked as a principal relationship manager for Wells Fargo, managing commercial customer relationships in North Central Washington. A graduate of Humboldt State University and the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, he also completed the Graduate Commercial Lending School with the American Banking Association. Petro serves on the board of the Wenatchee Rotary, Stage Kids of Washington and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. His hobbies include fishing, hiking, and experiencing good food and wine.
Congrats
Debbie Piepel is retiring after working 41 years at Cascade Veterinary Clinics. From her start as a receptionist at the original North Wenatchee Avenue clinic, on to office manager, and more recently by helping to establish and actively manage the Leavenworth clinic, Piepel has interacted with many clients, pets and the community.
Link Transit Clerk of the Board Laura Leon recently joined the board of directors for the Confluence Rotary Foundation. Leon, a 2002 Eastmont High School graduate, grew up in Orondo and graduated from Washington State University in 2006. Her first position was as a bilingual employment specialist for the Employment Security Department in Wenatchee followed by a marketing and events manager job in New York for nine years. She spent two years in Los Angeles as the operations manager for the music marketing firm 740 Project. She also is an active member of Confluence Rotary and serves on the board for Columbia Valley Community Health.
— Cala Flamond, World staff