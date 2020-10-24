Congrats
East Wenatchee City Councilwoman Shayne Magdoff recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.
The AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:
- Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements
- Public sector resource management
- Community planning and development
- Effective local leadership
To earn the certificate, Magdoff completed more than 60 hours of training credits and demonstrated community service. She was appointed to the city council on June 26, 2018.
City of Leavenworth Building Inspector Mark Barnes is now a fully accredited Certified Building Official. Barnes began working for the city in 2018 as the building and code Inspector.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
