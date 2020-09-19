New jobs, new faces

Judi Jensen of Moses Lake has joined the North Central Education Foundation Board as a Grant County representative. She has been employed at North Central ESD since 2009. Prior to that, she worked for 20 years in the Soap Lake School District in various positions including teacher, state and federal programs director, special education director, dean of students and principal.

Congrats

Eleven Wenatchee School District educators were recently presented with the district’s Outstanding Migrant/Bilingual Educator Award. Recipients helped 262 students become proficient in English and exit the State Transitional Bilingual Instruction Program.

These educators also planned and implemented the largest Wenatchee School District Summer School program on record, serving nearly 400 students grades kindergarten through seventh grade.

Award recipients include:

Annette Muller

  • , first-grade bilingual teacher

Mary Doerr

  • , intervention specialist

Alfredo Martinez

  • , English as a second language intervention specialist

Lauri Hallock

  • , ESL intervention specialist, migrant-bilingual facilitator

Lucy Garcia

  • , ESL intervention specialist

Lorena Pulido

  • , graduation specialist

Christine Rehwald

  • , director’s secretary, special programs

Terri Goveia

  • , GLAD (guided language acquisition design) agency trainer

Kathryn Anderson

  • , GLAD agency trainer

Lina Maldonado

  • , family advocate

Francine Alvarado

  • , family advocate

— Cala Flamond, World staff

