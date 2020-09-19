New jobs, new faces
Judi Jensen of Moses Lake has joined the North Central Education Foundation Board as a Grant County representative. She has been employed at North Central ESD since 2009. Prior to that, she worked for 20 years in the Soap Lake School District in various positions including teacher, state and federal programs director, special education director, dean of students and principal.
Congrats
Eleven Wenatchee School District educators were recently presented with the district’s Outstanding Migrant/Bilingual Educator Award. Recipients helped 262 students become proficient in English and exit the State Transitional Bilingual Instruction Program.
These educators also planned and implemented the largest Wenatchee School District Summer School program on record, serving nearly 400 students grades kindergarten through seventh grade.
Award recipients include:
Annette Muller
- , first-grade bilingual teacher
Mary Doerr
- , intervention specialist
Alfredo Martinez
- , English as a second language intervention specialist
Lauri Hallock
- , ESL intervention specialist, migrant-bilingual facilitator
Lucy Garcia
- , ESL intervention specialist
Lorena Pulido
- , graduation specialist
Christine Rehwald
- , director’s secretary, special programs
Terri Goveia
- , GLAD (guided language acquisition design) agency trainer
Kathryn Anderson
- , GLAD agency trainer
Lina Maldonado
- , family advocate
Francine Alvarado
- , family advocate
— Cala Flamond, World staff
