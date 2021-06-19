New faces, new jobs
Elizabeth Averill will serve as Quincy High School’s assistant principal starting next school year. She served as dean of students at the school this past year. She previously taught business and marketing for nine years at the school and was selected as the 2019 Washington State Marketing Teacher of the Year.
Peoples Bank welcomes Teddy Bakke as a commercial banking officer at the Wenatchee Financial Center. Bakke has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
