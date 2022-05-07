Purchase Access

New jobs, new faces

Columbia Valley Community Health Board of Directors has a new slate of officers:

Laura Leon

  • , president,

Sasha Sleiman

  • , vice president

Robert Scott Jr.

  • , treasurer

Evelyn Mejia

  • , secretary

Kristina Stepper

  • , at-large

The following directors also serve on the CVCH Board:

John Swenson

Loly Larson

Michael Machado

Dusti Mahoney

CVCH is actively recruiting for open board positions and interested candidates can contact Executive Assistant Erin Spencer at erin.spencer@cvch.org

Staying on top

Griffin R. Parsons, financial representative intern with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, recently attended a career enhancement seminar in Austin, Texas. The seminar helps transition the company’s top 20 interns to full-time status as financial representatives after graduation from college. Parsons will graduate from Central Washington University in June with a degree in finance.

Congrats

The Department of Health recently honored professionals during the annual National Drinking Water Week from May 1-7 to recognize their efforts in maintaining high-quality water systems. Arnica Briody of East Wenatchee, an environmental health specialist for the Chelan-Douglas Health District, was named “Friend of Drinking Water.” Winners are from all over the state working at a range of organizations and are nominated by supervisors, colleagues or peers from DOH’s Office of Drinking Water.



