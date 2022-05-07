Columbia Valley Community Health Board of Directors has a new slate of officers:
Laura Leon
, president,
Sasha Sleiman
, vice president
Robert Scott Jr.
, treasurer
Evelyn Mejia
, secretary
Kristina Stepper
, at-large
The following directors also serve on the CVCH Board:
John Swenson
Loly Larson
Michael Machado
Dusti Mahoney
CVCH is actively recruiting for open board positions and interested candidates can contact Executive Assistant Erin Spencer at erin.spencer@cvch.org
Staying on top
Griffin R. Parsons, financial representative intern with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, recently attended a career enhancement seminar in Austin, Texas. The seminar helps transition the company’s top 20 interns to full-time status as financial representatives after graduation from college. Parsons will graduate from Central Washington University in June with a degree in finance.
Congrats
The Department of Health recently honored professionals during the annual National Drinking Water Week from May 1-7 to recognize their efforts in maintaining high-quality water systems. Arnica Briody of East Wenatchee, an environmental health specialist for the Chelan-Douglas Health District, was named “Friend of Drinking Water.” Winners are from all over the state working at a range of organizations and are nominated by supervisors, colleagues or peers from DOH’s Office of Drinking Water.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
MALAGA — Quiet, peaceful Malaga, known as home to Three Lakes Golf Course, orchards, a winery and "as that place you pass through on the way to Alcoa," has become a focal point of growth and development in Chelan County.