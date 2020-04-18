New jobs, new faces
The North Central Education Foundation welcomes Stacy Luckensmeyer and Ray Dobbs to its board of directors.
Luckensmeyer currently oversees the Center for Entrepreneurship at Wenatchee Valley College and represents WVC in a variety of economic development projects, including growing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in central Washington.
Dobbs was a planning commissioner for the city of Chelan for 10 years and treasurer for Historic Downtown Chelan Association for 5 years. He also served on the Wenatchee Valley and Lake Chelan chamber of commerce boards. He has been a Rotarian since 1982 and served two terms as president of Chelan Rotary.
Shane Collins of Rocky Pond Winery in Chelan was elected chair of the Washington Winegrowers board during the annual meeting at a convention in Kennewick in March.
Jason Fonfara has joined Starr Ranch in the export/domestic sales and marketing department. Fonfara has previous experience working with CDS Distributing in San Francisco, Domex Superfresh Growers and FirstFruits Marketing in Washington. He is a graduate of the University of Washington and lives in Sunnyside. He will be based in the company’s Yakima facilities.
Randy Eckert will also join the Yakima office, bringing more than 30 years of produce industry experience. Eckert previously worked as export sales manager for Yakima Fresh and will bring his market knowledge to both the export and domestic sales departments.
In Starr Ranch's marketing department, Morgan Maitoza has been hired in a new position as social media and communications manager and will work remotely from Monterey, California. A graduate of California State University at Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in marketing, Maitoza was most recently at Cal Giant in Watsonville., Calif.
Krista Beckstead will now be Starr Ranch's brand manager as a result of the addition to the marketing team.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.