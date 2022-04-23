People, places

Community Health Plan of Washington welcomes Gerardo Perez-Guerrero to the organization’s North Central Regional Team which oversees health members in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
Perez-Guerrero will be taking the role of regional manager, regional systems integration. He will act as regional liaison between Community Health centers and health providers, attend community events and support behavioral and physical health providers.
Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC, has hired Kevin Huynh as an accountant for the Wenatchee firm.
Matthew Mohler is the new executive chef at Siren Song Estate Winery. Mohler will oversee culinary operations, menu development and execution for the property’s onsite restaurant and winery. He has more than 26 years of experience in the industry, a culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and a diploma from the International Sommelier Guild. He has also worked under Chef Yannick Cam at Le Paradou in Washington, D.C.
Congrats
Washington Trust Bank announces the promotion of Lincoln Denny to team leader of its Wenatchee region. Denny will be succeeding Heidi Myers, who is retiring. H Denny e attended Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. He has dedicated the past decade to serving the international youth development organization, The First Tee, in capacities ranging from volunteer coach to board president.
CHELAN — When international and interstate travel drastically decreased over a two-year period in the midst of a raging pandemic, a tucked-away region in North Central Washington once known for apples flourished: the Chelan Valley.