New jobs, new faces
North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) has announced Nora Gonzalez has been hired as a Family Resource Coordinator/Interpreter.
Gonzalez brings 20 years of nonprofit experience with her and her background includes working through the Head Start programs in Chelan-Douglas counties and serving as the Early Learning Specialist Lead for Catholic Charities in North Central Washington. She also has experience as a family advocate, home visitor and consultant and trainer to licensed childcare providers.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.